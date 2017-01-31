Kasich's Education Budget: Freeze Tuition for Universities and Raise K-12 Funding for Some

By Mark Urycki 6 minutes ago
  • Ohio Gov. John Kasich
    Gov. John Kasich's (pictured) budget also includes an increased cigarette tax and a cut income tax.
    Allegra Boverman / NHPR

Gov. Kasich’s proposed two-year budget would give a slight increase for K-12 schools in Ohio while freezing tuition for state universities.

The Ohio School Boards Association complains that while the budget represents an increase, education funding has not kept up with inflation over the past six years.  But the conservative Buckeye Institute says that funding for education should be flat, arguing that districts should have planned for the phase out of some property tax revenues.

While unveiling his budget, Kasich repeated his call that local school boards should include three non-voting business people.

“It’s because business people from the outside who don’t have to stand for election or anything else can disrupt, in some sense, the type of curriculum that’s taught in the schools," Kasich said.

The budget gives higher education funding a 1 percent hike, but public universities would have to pay half the costs of textbooks for their students. Kasich has named a task force to visit each campus and look for ways to make spending cuts. Kasich said don’t be surprised "if we require the condensing of certain colleges with others so we can save money by consolidating school operations,” he said.

Kasich’s budget would also lower the state transportation subsidy for well-off schools in order to provide more funding to poor districts.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
K-12 education funding
Ohio budget
Education funding

Related Content

Gov. Kasich Prepares to Unveil Ohio's Budget for the Next Two Years This Monday

By Jan 27, 2017
photo of Gov. John Kasich
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lawmakers, state agencies and special interest groups are preparing for Gov. John Kasich’s two-year-budget proposal. Kasich will roll out that proposal on Monday.

Gov. John Kasich will join his budget director to lay out the specifics of his plan for the next two fiscal years.

Kasich has been dropping hints about what might be in his budget proposal.

Ohio Gov. Kasich Asks for a 1 Percent Boost in Education Funding

By Jan 24, 2017
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers are about to go into another budget season where state leaders will likely have to find ways to cut back.

Kasich is insisting they increase funding in at least one area.

Ohio's Budget Director Says The New State Budget Will Be 'Restrained'

By Jan 13, 2017
photo of Tim Keen
OHIO OFFICE OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

Last month, Gov. John Kasich has warned that a tough budget process is ahead. But other state officials have questioned his use of the word “recession” and have said they think the state’s economic situation is strong. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler sat down with the state budget director to talk about what’s coming in the budget.

Gov. John Kasich Says It's Up to Citizens, Not Government to Solve Social and Budget Woes

By Jan 13, 2017
Gov. John Kasich
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Gov. John Kasich has been warning for months now that tax revenues coming into the state are below expectations and that the upcoming two-year state budget will be tight.

But as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, his recent speeches have taken on a new theme.

In a room filled with economic development leaders from around the state, Kasich explained the budget will be tight. He said it’s not because Ohio is doing anything wrong.