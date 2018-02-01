Kent State Ashtabula Partners with Vineyard

Kent State’s Ashtabula campus is partnering with a Northeast Ohio vineyard to produce its own labeled wine. The collaboration with Laurello Vineyards is part of the university’s wine degree program.

Ed Trebets, the director of the program, says this will allow students to get real-world experience.

Ed Trebets explains the program's virtues.

“By offering them the online component, it’s more flexible for them. They can fit it into their lives. Now, with teaming up with Laurello’s, now they have an opportunity to get the online experience, but also to get the hands-on experience.”

Kent State Ashtabula offers the only wine degree program in Ohio.