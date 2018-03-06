Kent State Freshman and Nightingale Project Founder Gets Governor's Courage Award

By 3 hours ago

KSU freshman Nina Schubert fought depression, anxiety and bulimia and encourages other students to fight the stigma attached to mental illness through her Nightingale Project.
Credit NINA SCHUBERT

Gov. John Kasich singled out the activism of a Kent State University student during his final State of the State address on tonight.

Kasich gave freshman Antonina Schubert a “Courage Award” for her work in mental-health support.

She’s founder of the Nightingale Project, which helps people with depression, and seeks to end the stigma associated with mental disorders.

“She’s an inspiring example of leadership at a young age on such a difficult issue. We love you Nina for the fact that you’re stepping up and stepping out and helping people to get their lives back, ” says Kasich.

Kasich also recognized a 10-year-old from Ashland who traded-in his video games to feed homeless people, and a Dayton-area nurse who aided the wounded at the Las Vegas concert shooting.

Tags: 
Nina Schubert
Nightingale Project
Gov. John Kasich
Mental health
depression

Related Content

Kasich Promises an 'Odd' Last State of the State Speech, Insiders Expect Introspection

By Mar 5, 2018
Kasich at the 2017 State of the State
YOUTUBE

Gov. John Kasich is preparing to deliver his final State of the State address in his hometown of Westerville Tuesday night. The governor’s speech is expected to cover more than just policy for his last year in office.

Kasich has been laying the groundwork for a few major policy issues to detail in his speech at Otterbein University. Among those are what he sees as common-sense gun regulation, a revamp to the state’s education system, and job growth.

New Study Compares Ketamine to Electro Shock Therapy in Treating Severe Depression

By Oct 3, 2016

Depression affects around one in five Americans. And while most people respond to antidepressant medications, for the one third of those who don’t get better, the treatment options are pretty stark.

In this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair looks at a new study that compares two therapies, both of which have their share of problems.