Kent State Professor Gets a $300,000 Grant From the National Science Foundation

By 1 hour ago

Kent State computer science professor Jonathan Maletic
Credit Kent State University

A Kent State University computer-science professor has received a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to further his development of eye-tracking software.

Jonathan Maletic will work with Youngstown State University professor Bonita Sharif on their project, iTrace.

Current technology tracks where viewers’ eyes range on a webpage but doesn’t accommodate scrolling or switching from one page to another, a problem iTrace aims to fix.

Maletic expects his project will help researchers better understand how computer scientists scan lines of code.

The software is currently a prototype, but Maletic hopes to produce a useable version within the next year. 

