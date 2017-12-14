Kent State Trustees Take The First Step Toward Raising and Freezing Tuition and Fees

Kent State University trustees have approved the tuition increase and freeze in principle. They also took a look at their meeting Wednesday at a billion dollar, 10-year campus upgrade and plan to revisit both issues in March.

Plans that begin in 2018

The tuition increase for in-state, undergraduate students will likely start in fall 2018. How much will be decided later.

Eric Mansfield is Kent State’s executive director of media relations.

“This summer the governor gave state universities the ability to raise tuition up to 6 percent, if the tuition and fees were then locked in for a period of four years. This is similar to what several other state universities have already adopted.”

University of Akron, Youngstown State and Cleveland State all have enacted similar tuition plans.

The master campus plan, the school’s first since 1996, calls for a comprehensive makeover of the Kent campus and creation of a new main entrance to the university on Main Street.