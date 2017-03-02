Kent State University Is Consolidating Food Service at All Campuses

Kent State University is hoping to make student dining a more efficient and uniform experience across all of its Northeast Ohio campuses. Today ,the university’s trustees approved hiring food contractor Aramark to replace the five different vendors now doing the job.

A single vendor

Kent State President Beverly Warren says besides being more manageable, moving to one vendor makes it easier to provide healthier food choices across the system as the university works to become the nation’s healthiest. And, she says its part of the goal of making all the campuses feel like one,

“If you go to any campus for Kent State University, do you have the same experience? And when you have five different vendors, you can’t really guarantee that uniform experience. So it’s not whether one was healthy or not, it’s really more of, how do we truly become this eight-campus system.”

All of the university’s current food service employees will keep their jobs when Aramark takes over June 1st.