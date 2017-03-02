Kent State University Is Consolidating Food Service at All Campuses

By 4 hours ago
  • Jeff Bohn of Aramark lays out plans for Kent State's food services for the KSU Board of Trustees.
    Jeff Bohn of Aramark lays out plans for Kent State's food services for the KSU Board of Trustees.
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Kent State University is hoping to make student dining a more efficient and uniform experience across all of its Northeast Ohio campuses. Today ,the university’s trustees approved hiring food contractor Aramark to replace the five different vendors now doing the job.

Kent State President Beverly Warren says besides being more manageable, moving to one vendor makes it easier to provide healthier food choices across the system as the university works to become the nation’s healthiest. And, she says its part of the goal of making all the campuses feel like one, 

“If you go to any campus for Kent State University, do you have the same experience?  And when you have five different vendors, you can’t really guarantee that uniform experience. So it’s not whether one was healthy or not, it’s really more of, how do we truly become this eight-campus system.”

All of the university’s current food service employees will keep their jobs when Aramark takes over June 1st.

Tags: 
Kent State University
Aramark
Beverly Warren
Kent State University Board of Trustees

Related Content

Kent State Trustees Look To The Future

By Oct 1, 2016
Aeronautics & Technology Building
Kent State University

Kent State’s Board of Trustees met Friday and set major funding and planning initiatives in motion.  It also approved a bonus for university president Beverly Warren.  The Board convened at the Aeronautic & Technology Building, opened last year on the Science Corridor of the Kent main campus.

Kent State University Trustees Vote To Go Tobacco-Free, Increase Graduate Tuition

By May 11, 2016
photo of KSU Trustees
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Kent State University’s trustees have extended President Beverly Warren’s contract through 2020.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously on the contract extension at Wednesday's meeting, saying they want to continue the work Warren has done since taking the helm in 2014.  Her goal is to increase enrollment by about 2,000 students by the year 2021.  She also wants to increase research by adding tenure track faculty, from 61 percent of the staff to 70.