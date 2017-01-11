Kent State's May 4 Shooting Site Gets National Historic Landmark Designation

By 16 minutes ago
  • photo of historical marker
    After the shootings, President Nixon expedited the passage of the 26th amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, as a conciliatory gesture toward America's youth.
    FLICKR

The site of the May 4th Kent State University shootings is now a national historic landmark. The 1970 shooting of 13 students—four of whom died—by the Ohio National Guard is considered a turning point in public perception of the Vietnam War.

Laura Davis was a freshman at Kent State when the shooting took place. In 2012, she was part of a group that applied to make the site an historic landmark.

She says the landmark designation reinforces the national impact of the shooting, including the withdrawal of ground troops from Cambodia and changes in how the government handles protests.

“It no longer was going to be a matter of course that guardsmen would come onto a campus with loaded weapons," Davis said.

Davis hopes the site’s new status will help visitors place the shooting in a broader historical context.

“By knowing these particular stories, we can react better, think things through better, connect things better in our minds, so that we can be better citizens today,” she said.

The landmark designation does not automatically entitle the site to federal money, but the status could make it easier to get funding in the future.

Tags: 
May 4 1970
Kent State University
national historic landmark
Laura Davis
Vietnam War

Related Content

May 4th Center Explores Kent State's Cambodia Connection in This Year's Remembrance

By Apr 26, 2016
MSZELISTOWSKI / WIKIPEDIA

Kent State University’s May 4th Center is highlighting this week the tragic period of history in Southeast Asia that followed America’s involvement in Vietnam, the Cambodian Genocide.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports that a survivor of one Cambodia’s most notorious prisons will share his remarkable story tonight.

Open Carry Advocates Walk Through Kent State University, Tour May 4 Memorial

By Sep 26, 2016
photo of Prof. Jerry Lewis
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

About two-dozen people participated in an open-carry gun walk at Kent State University over the weekend. And as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, they met several protestors near the spot where the National Guard killed four students, and wounded nine others, in 1970.

Tamir Rice's Mother is a Featured Speaker at Kent's May 4 Commemmoration

By May 2, 2016
photo of Samaria Rice
WKSU

 This year’s choice of speaker at Kent State’s May 4th commemorations is drawing criticism as well as praise.