Kent Voters Will Decide on Sanctuary Status Next Month

Voters on Nov. 7 will decide if Kent should join the small list of Ohio cities that have declared sanctuary status.

If passed, Issue 9 would prevent the city from coordinating or cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or any federal agency when it comes to immigration status.

Lee Brooker, a member of Kent Citizens for Democracy, helped get Issue 9 on the ballot. He says undocumented immigrants need Kent to be a sanctuary city so that they can feel safe.

Brooker on the meaning of sanctuary cities

"They will not be subject to being turned over to federal authorities if they need to reach out for emergency services or to enroll their kids in school or receive benefits they're entitled to."

Opponents of the ballot initiative argue that the language could prevent Kent from receiving federal funds.