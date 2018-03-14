Kids Protesting Gun Violence Walk out in Northeast Ohio School Districts

By 27 minutes ago
  • photo of Jacy Guider, Moriah Payne, Kaitlyn Kiska
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Seniors Jacy Guider and Moriah Payne, along with freshman Kaitlyn Kiska (right) organized the walkout at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, which attracted about a third of the school.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • photo of Megan Schinker
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Megan Schinker participated in the 11 a.m. walkout at her school, but also came out at the nationally selected time of 10 a.m. to show solidarity with students around the country.
    DEBBIE SCHINKER
  • photo of Rick Steinle
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Veterand and retired attorney Rick Steinle of Suffield Township was held up a sign across from Kent Roosevelt High School, and says sometimes protests are the only way to affect change.
    KABIR BHATIA / Rick Steinle

Several schools in Northeast Ohio warned of consequences if students participated in today’s walkout against gun violence. But as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, some districts unofficially sanctioned the protests.

The Stow-Munroe Falls school board held an emergency meeting this week to recommend that students stay in class during the walkout, which was both to demand action on gun violence and to remember the 17 students murdered last month at a school in Parkland, Florida.

Megan Schinker came outside -- by herself -- at the scheduled time of 10 a.m., and says she hopes the walkout spurs elected officials to take action on some level.

“Hopefully, school officials and city council will do something about it and that will help compel other districts to do the same. And hopefully we can get this to a state – or even national – level of awareness.”

An hour later, freshman Kaitlyn Kriska was part of a larger group that walked out.

“It was just insane to see the sea of people that came out. We were expecting maybe 50 to 100 people and we got over 400, which was crazy.”

Kiska worked with senior Jacy Guider to organize the event and pass out orange buttons.

“There were a lot of students – we passed out flyers or buttons – and they would just tell us, ‘No we don’t want one.’ And we respected their opinion of not wanting to participate. There were also some people that tweeted at us things like, ‘This is pointless,’ and that’s OK. That’s their opinion [and] it’s their right to have one. We just felt like we needed to do something, so we did.”

Principal Jeffrey Hartmann attended the walkout in a supervisory role, and says he’s “pleased that it came off smoothly.” Several administrators and school board members also attended.

At Kent Roosevelt
A few minutes away, at Kent Roosevelt High School, retired attorney and Vietnam vet Rick Steinle stood across the street with a sign reading “NRA Stop Killing Our Kids.” He says protests are sometimes the only way to get results.

“It seems to never end. The only reason this country got out of Vietnam was the protests. Especially of Vietnam veterans who came back, like me, and said, ‘this is madness. This has got to stop.’”

Tags: 
National School Walkout
Kaitlyn Kiska
Megan Schinker
Rick Steinle
Moriah Payne
Stow Munroe Falls
Kent Roosevelt High School
Florida school shooting

Related Content

Morning Headlines: Feds to Release Prescription Painkiller Data; Pence Campaigns for Renacci

By & Mar 6, 2018
WIKIMEDIA

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 6:

Morning Headlines: Ohio Students Participate in National Walkouts; Rover Pipeline Halts Construction

By 11 hours ago
Photo of students walking out after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida
Nick Evans / WOSU NEWS

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 14:

When 'Just Say No' is Not Enough: How Schools Can Teach Kids About Opioids

By Feb 28, 2017
photo of Ben Kellar, Noah Pengel, Destiny Reed
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A generation ago, the battle to teach kids about drug abuse used scare tactics and the “Just Say No” campaign. In this installment of our series, Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis, WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports that experts are now recommending a concentration on social and emotional learning, as well as peer-to-peer programs – some of which are already in-place in Northeast Ohio schools.

Local High School Students Plan Walkout as a Call for Peace

By Mar 11, 2018
Kent Roosevelt High School
Creative Commons

Students at Roosevelt High School in Kent are planning to take part in the national school walkout on  Wednesday.

The walkout at Roosevelt is being planned by both the school and its students in solidarity with the victims of the Florida school shooting. Sixteen-year-old Chase Brown says he hopes the walkout sparks change.

Ohio Colleges Vow to Defend Admission of Students Disciplined for School Walkouts

By Ashton Marra Mar 1, 2018
Stafanie Niles
DICKENSON COLLEGE

At least 14 Ohio colleges and universities have joined with more than 200 of their counterparts nationally, vowing to defend the admission of students who are disciplined for participating in peaceful protests.

High school walk outs started across the country after 17 teachers and students were killed during a Valentine’s Day shooting at their Florida high school. Many of the protests, including in Ohio, have called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.

Gov. Kasich Changes Position and Removes the Pro-Gun Section From Website

By Feb 20, 2018
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich’s campaign website used to say he has signed every piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation he’s seen as governor and that he was endorsed by the NRA. But not anymore.

That major change came not long after he blasted Congress in his first public comments about the deadly Florida school shooting.  