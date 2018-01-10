'Kitchen table' Economic Issues Dominate Cordray-Sutton Gubernatorial Platform

The newly merged gubernatorial campaign of Democrats Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton is promising to focus on “kitchen table issues:” Jobs and wages, education, healthcare and a secure retirement. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the commitments made at their first joint campaign appearance -- and the likelihood that Ohio will once again have one of the highest profile gubernatorial races in the country.

Are Cordray/Sutton the Democratic team to beat?

The front room at Akron Family restaurant was what you’d expect during the midmorning lull. A few couples at a few tables ordering up bacon-and eggs. But the back room was packed with Democrats excited to see what they clearly regard as their front-running ticket.

Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton entered to the strains of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born to Run."

It was the formal announcement that competitors Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton are now running mates. Though the event was in Sutton’s backyard – and she entered the gubernatorial race months before Cordray – it’s Sutton who’s now running for lieutenant governor. She says the decision was not about her or even about Cordray.

“It’s about the people that we seek to serve and the change that we strive to bring. And I am proud to join forces today to create an even stronger team than either of us could deliver if we stayed apart.”

​Good government

'Government can be a force for good if it's done in a way that is aimed at the right things.'

Cordray and Sutton made references to changing the tone of politics. But they never directly named Donald Trump, nor social issues, during the rough 25 minutes they spoke. Instead, they repeatedly raised personal economic issues.

Cordray said, “This is a partnership driven by a desire to make progress for not some, but all Ohioans. Our campaign is about the kitchen-table issues that dominate people’s lives. The things that hold them back or keep them up at night.”

And Sutton added later, "Government can be a force for good if it’s done in a way that is aimed at the right things."

For Sutton and Cordray, the national Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is evidence of good government. While in Congress, Sutton cosponsored the law creating the bureau. President Obama named Cordray the agency’s first chief.

“Wall Street had run roughshod and people were reeling in the aftermath. Enter Rich Cordray, who built the CFPB and who did that job in a way that finally gave people an opportunity to fight back.” :18

In the packed room, it was an applause line. Outside, not necessarily.

'They balance the ticket based upon gender, geography, experience and save each other a lot of money in terms of the primary.'

David Haas is an orthodontist from Medina, having a late breakfast. He likes what’s happening in Washington now and wants to see more of it in Ohio. Cordray is the antithesis of what he thinks is needed.

“On Rich Cordray’s recent experience the consumer protection bureau, he ran it as an autocrat and I just don’t think he did a very good job. He’s got a political ambition, that’s been apparent for quite some time, since he was attorney general here.”

Primary is paramount

That split in perception is likely to be a theme for the general election. But for now, the focus is on the primary voters.

Jerry Austin, a primarily Democratic political consultant who came to watch the Democratic show, says the Cordray/Sutton ticket makes sense.

“They balance the ticket based upon gender, geography, experience and save each other a lot of money in terms of the primary and I think this is the right ticket and it happened the right way.” :15

What about...?

Of course, other Democrats remain in the gubernatorial race -- at least five of them: former state Rep. Connie Pillich, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich.

'Ohio will be one of the premier governor's races in the country, and there will be money in this race for both sides from out of state.'

Political scientist Dave Cohen expects some will drop out, though he says there still likely will be a primary race in May. One reason is the entry last week of the high-profile Kucinich, whom Cohen suggests, “The guy’s bored in retirement and wants to stay relevant.”

But Cohen, like Austin, says the Cordray/Sutton developments are the ones to watch.

"I think it makes Cordray/Sutton the presumptive favorite on the Democratic side, and allow Democrats to coalesce around a team.”

The big GOP ticket and national money to come

The frontrunners in the Republican field are the team of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted. Like Cordray and Sutton, they had been rivals for the nomination before becoming running mates. And like the Cordray/Sutton team, Jerry Austin says they’re expected to draw big money and attention to Ohio.

“Ohio will be one of the premier governor’s races in the country, and there will be money in this race for both sides from out of state.”

And Austin expects what happens with Ohio’s gubernatorial race will also be key in what happens with another race: the 2020 presidential election.

Click here to for more about Richard Cordray:

Got his law degree from the University of Chicago

Clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy

Served one term in the Ohio House of Representatives

Served as Ohio's first Solicitor General

Ran for the U.S. Senate

Was Franklin County treasurer

Was Ohio treasurer

Was Ohio Attorney General

Was the first director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Was a five-time "Jeopardy" champ

Click here for more about Betty Sutton: