Kucinich Asks Cities to Put Pressure on Ohio Lawmakers to Ban Assault Rifles

By David C. Barnett 6 hours ago
  • photo of Dennis Kucinich and Tara Samples
    Dennis Kucinich and running mate Tara Samples held a rally in Cleveland to promote change in Ohio's gun laws. About 100 people in attendance chanted, "Enough is enough."
A Democratic candidate for Ohio governor Dennis Kucinich is calling for cities across Ohio to lobby state lawmakers to ban assault rifles. The former Ohio congressman says public opinion about high-powered weapons is at a tipping point.

Supporters from across Ohio crowded into a hotel meeting room in downtown Cleveland with signs and chanting their support for Kucinich's plan to lobby the state Legislature for a change in Ohio's gun laws. 

Kucinich is calling for city councils across the state to pass resolutions demanding a ban on assault-style weapons with high-capacity magazines.

“Without regard to who's in the Legislature, without regard as to who controls the Legislature, banning assault weapons will be a major issue in the 2018 election, whether it's a Democrat or a Republican,” Kucinich said.

But, Doug Deekan of the gun rights group Ohioans for Concealed Carry said Kucinich is playing his own political game.

“Kucinich thinks this is an issue that plays well to him in a Democratic primary,” Deekan said. "And, frankly, he's trying to print campaign literature with the blood of innocent victims. I find it repulsive.”

Kucinich followed the rally with a public meeting to plan next steps in the assault weapons campaign. 

