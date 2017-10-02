Kucinich Campaigns to Cap Drug Prices

By 7 minutes ago

Former U.S. Representative Dennis Kucinich hits the campaign trail to support drug price ballot Issue 2.
Credit Karen Kasler / Ohio Public Radio

Former Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich will be starring in ads and on the campaign trail in support of the drug-price ballot question known as Issue 2. But his presence isn’t the only new element to the campaign. A new bill will also be coming to specify how the predicted savings from the issue would be used if it passes.

Dennis Kucinich says the issue, which would set drug prices for state programs to the same price paid by the federal Department of Veterans Affairs, would save the state $400 million dollars. And he says Democratic state Sen. Michael Skindell will be introducing a bill that would make sure lawmakers couldn’t use those savings as a slush fund.

“When this passes, this will be going to reduce drug prices for seniors and veterans.”

But passing Issue 2 will be a heavy lift since drug companies are outspending the issue’s supporters in ads. And many major groups and organizations, including veterans and health groups, are also on the “vote no” side.

Tags: 
Dennis Kucinich
drug prices
Issue 2
Prescription drug prices
Election 2017

Related Content

Issue 2 Supporters Take On Transparency of Campaign Donors

By 15 hours ago
photo of Rory Rennick
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Two sides are battling over an issue on this fall’s ballot that attempts to lower the costs of prescription drugs. As expected big drug companies have landed right in the middle of the fight. Exactly who is funding that side remains a big question mark.

“Which pile do you want?” asks Rory Rennick as he performs some street magic at on Capitol Square in Columbus.  He has a tray table, a deck of cards and some fancy handwork.

“Count the cards in your hand.”

Issue 2 Galvanizes Both Sides of the Drug Price Debate

By Sep 18, 2017
Yes on Issue 2 and No on Issue 2 logos

The November election is about 50 days away, with no major statewide candidates this year. That leaves room for both sides of a controversial drug price issue on the ballot to hit the airwaves with millions of dollars in ads. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler sat down with leaders from both sides to debate Issue 2.

Issue 2 may turn out to be the most expensive ballot issue campaign in Ohio history, topping the $64 million casino effort in 2008. The debate over drug prices has spawned a huge ad campaign, and is one of the most contentious issues in recent years.