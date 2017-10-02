Kucinich Campaigns to Cap Drug Prices

Former Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich will be starring in ads and on the campaign trail in support of the drug-price ballot question known as Issue 2. But his presence isn’t the only new element to the campaign. A new bill will also be coming to specify how the predicted savings from the issue would be used if it passes.

the battle over Issue 2

Dennis Kucinich says the issue, which would set drug prices for state programs to the same price paid by the federal Department of Veterans Affairs, would save the state $400 million dollars. And he says Democratic state Sen. Michael Skindell will be introducing a bill that would make sure lawmakers couldn’t use those savings as a slush fund.

“When this passes, this will be going to reduce drug prices for seniors and veterans.”

But passing Issue 2 will be a heavy lift since drug companies are outspending the issue’s supporters in ads. And many major groups and organizations, including veterans and health groups, are also on the “vote no” side.