Kucinich Threatens to Sue Over Charter School Corruption

The fight over school funding in Ohio has been going on for nearly three decades. One former Ohio congressman and former state lawmaker says he is exploring the possibility of launching another lawsuit against the state for the way it funds for-profit charter schools.

A possible lawsuit over school funding

Dennis Kucinich says his legal team is looking into the way the state funds for-profit charter schools with public money. And based on what they find, Kucinich says he might bring a lawsuit over it. But lawsuit or not, Kucinich says the system for funding those schools is corrupt.

“It’s pay to play. I mean I served in this legislature. I’m not a stranger to Columbus. I know how this town works," Kucinich says. "Lobbyists come in. They help people with their campaigns and people turn around and help the lobbyists get what they want."

Charter school advocate Mark Weaver takes issue with that statement.

“What’s interesting is Dennis Kucinich didn’t talk about the teacher unions that take taxpayers dollars into their accounts and give those to Democrat candidates like Mr. Kucinich," Weaver says.

Kucinich won’t say if he intends to run on the Democratic ticket for Governor next year but he has been mentioned as a possible candidate.