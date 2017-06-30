Lake Erie's Water Levels Already at High Levels, Could go Higher

By Elizabeth Miller 26 minutes ago
  • photo of Lake Erie
    Storms forecast over the next week could push Lake Erie's water levels even higher.
    JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

Water levels in Lake Erie this summer are much higher than last year, and that’s beginning to cause problems. 

By this time of year, Lake Erie usually reaches its peak water level, beginning a seasonal decline with drier conditions.  

But this year has been a rare one -- Lake Erie was about 20 inches above its long term precipitation average. Lake levels of all five Great Lakes are higher this year than they were a year ago.  

With intermittent storms forecast for the next week, Lake Erie may be closer to reaching record highs.

Keith  Kompoltowicz, chief of watershed hydrology for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Detroit office, says the high water can lead to structural damage.

"Folks that own property along the lakes may be concerned about increased erosion, increased instances of coastal flooding," says Kompoltowicz.

Lake Ontario this year reached the highest level in the 99 years that the Army Corps has tracked the statistic. 

The New York state legislature recently approved a $55 million aid package to cities and towns bordering the lake hit by flooding.

Over on Lake Erie, Geneva State Park 50 miles east from Cleveland rerouted a bike path that runs along the shoreline after a section eroded into the lake. 

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of ideastream, WBFO Buffalo and WXXI Rochester.

Tags: 
Lake Erie
water levels
rise
Great Lakes Today

Related Content

Water Levels on the Great Lakes Expected to Stay High for the Summer

By Veronica Volk Jun 12, 2017
photo of flooded gas dock
ALEX CRICHTON / WXXI

A new forecast of water levels across the Great Lakes could be bad news for those seeking relief from flooding.

At the beginning of the month, the US Army Corps of Engineers puts out a six month forecast for how high or low the lake levels are expected to be.

A Lot of Spring Rain Likely Means a Lot of Algae Blooms in Lake Erie This Summer

By Elizabeth Miller May 30, 2017
Lake Erie algae bloom
NOAA

The more rain we have in the spring, the bigger the Lake Erie algae bloom in the summer. And it’s been a wet spring. 

Algae blooms in western Lake Erie are primarily due to fertilizer chemicals running off farm land. Some blooms can become toxic, shutting down beaches or sickening people and pets.

Rain helps phosphorus migrate from farms to the lake through rivers including the Maumee in western Ohio – and tracking from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, can predict the size of an algae bloom.