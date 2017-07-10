Lakewood Introduces New Program to Aid in Opioid Addiction Recovery

By 9 seconds ago

In 2016, Lakewood recorded 141 overdoses and 31 deaths.
Credit ShutterShock / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The city of Lakewood is trying a new approach to fight the opioid epidemic.

Project SOAR (Supporting Opiate Addiction Recovery) will use peers with experience in addiction recovery to contact local residents who’ve overdosed, and suggest options for recovery. The city is also working towards expanding resources at rehabilitation facilities to get those residents immediate help.

Lakewood mayor Mike Summers says the program will give drug users a second chance.


“This past week, we had three overdoes (and) saved all three. Now 'save them?' That means save them from what? Our experience is that most of these folks will continue to be users. So at what moment in time are they going to have a realization that they need to make a significant change? And that’s the moment we’re desperately trying to capture.”

Summers says the city has applied for $300,000 in federal funding to support the program. Last year, the city recorded 141 overdoses and 31 deaths. That's nearly triple the number in 2015.

Tags: 
Lakewood
Project SOAR
opioid crisis
Mike Summers

Related Content

Medicaid Expansion Freeze Could Gut Ohio's Opioid Fight, New Report Finds

By Jun 21, 2017
photo of drugs
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new analysis from the Associated Press shows Medicaid expansion accounted for 43 percent of total Ohio Medicaid spending on substance abuse and mental health treatment. Advocates for the poor worry a proposed amendment in the state Senate budget that would end Medicaid expansion enrollment would be a disaster for Ohio’s opioid crisis. 

Opponents and Supporters Debate the Merits of Ohio's TCAP Program to Fight Opioids

By Jun 20, 2017
photo of Dave Yost and Gary Mohr
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A controversial proposal in the state budget will be voted on this week. Supporters say it would cut down on prison overcrowding. Opponents say the prison-diversion program, now in eight counties, is the wrong tactic in Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis.