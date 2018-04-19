Lakewood Students Plan a Vigil to Mark Columbine and Ongoing School Gun Violence

By Ashton Marra 9 minutes ago
  • Lakewood High School
    Lakewood students protested gun violence last month, as well.
    Wikipedia.com

More than half of high school students across the country say they’re concerned a mass shooting will happen at their school, which is why one Lakewood High School student says she’s taking a stand. 

A survey from the national Pew Research Center found 57 percent of high school students are either worried or very worried there will be a mass shooting at their school.

Sixteen-year-old Isabella Bryson is a junior at Lakewood High School and says she’s never felt unsafe there. But “it is scary because we’re not really sure if it’s going to happen. However, it kind of inspired me to act," Bryson said.

Bryson and her friends have organized a candlelight vigil and rally at Lakewood Park Friday night to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting. But she says student speakers will also call for changes to gun laws.

“Student around our area and around the country, they don’t want to be scared every single time somebody slams a locker or the fire alarm goes off. So, that’s why we’re opening up a dialogue," Bryson said.

Bryson says the vigil will honor all victims of gun violence, not just the 13 who lost their lives at Columbine High School.

Tags: 
Gun violence
Columbine
Student protests
Isabella Bryson
lakewood high school

Related Content

Ohio Students March on the Statehouse to Demand Safer Schools

By Mar 14, 2018
Students stand outside the Ohio Senate Chamber
Jo Ingles / Statehouse News

About 200 of the Ohio students who walked out of their high schools this morning made their way to the Statehouse. They are activists turned student lobbyists who urged lawmakers to pass or reject some gun bills under consideration.

The students gathered outside the Senate chambers to tell lawmakers they want changes to make schools safer. Among them was Matthew Youkilias, a junior in the Walnut Hills School District near Cincinnati.

Orange-Themed Events are Held Throughout Northeast Ohio Raise Gun Violence Awareness

By Kevin Niedermier Jun 2, 2016
Group painting Kent State rock orange for gun violence awareness
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Nearly 200 events are taking place nationwide today to mark “National Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

Part of the campaign is encouraging people to wear orange, the color hunters wear to help prevent them from being shot. The Portage and Summit County Chapter of “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” spray painted a huge rock orange on the Kent State campus.

Democrats Say Republican Lawmakers Are Heading Home without Addressing Gun Violence

By 26 minutes ago
A photo of the Senate chamber on the first day of session, January 2017.
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republican leader of Ohio’s Senate says the short-term goals of his caucus have been accomplished. But some lawmakers disagree.

Senate President Larry Obhof says senators have passed the items that are important to them and are ready to go on break for the summer.

“On the priorities that we set out, we’ve tried as much as possible that we could get those done.”

Ohio Attorney General Candidates Have Contrasting Views on Guns and School Safety

By Mar 1, 2018
A photo collage of Dettlebach and Yost.
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Across the country, politicians and advocates have been talking about what the country should do about guns and school safety in the wake of the Florida school shooting. Those conversations are also happening in Ohio.  We take a look at what’s being said in the race for the state’s top law enforcer.

The two candidates running for Ohio Attorney General are laying out what they would do to help keep kids safe. But it's clear they have very different approaches to the issue.

Police Collect Nearly 170 Firearms During Cleveland's Annual Gun Buyback

By Dec 5, 2016
photo of gun buyback
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Cleveland Police Department collected 168 firearms during its gun buyback yesterday, with people lining up almost an hour in advance for the annual event.

The 10th annual buyback allowed anyone to turn in a working handgun or semi-automatic rifle -- no questions asked -- for up to $200 in gift cards.