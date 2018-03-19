LaRose Says Overblown Claims of Voter Fraud and Suppression Hurt Democracy

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Frank LaRose
    Frank LaRose speaks to the Akron Press Club.
    ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

The Republican running for Ohio Secretary of State says the passion of both parties over voting issues may be doing damage to American’s confidence in their democracy. Frank Larose, the state senator who hopes to succeed Secretary of State Jon Husted, told the Akron Press Club today any move that disenfranchises any voters or allows any voter fraud is too much.

“But nobody should overstate the existence of either fraud or suppression because I think what it does is underminds the confidence that voters have.” 

LaRose said he supported President Trump’s voter fraud panel because he hoped it would be a bipartisan effort to study how to better elections."

“When we can put thoughtful people together to look at solutions for how things can be made better, I don’t think that’s ever a bad thing. Obviously this panel did not function well and has been disbanded as a result.”

LaRose said he disagrees with President Trump on some other issues, but would his support campaigning in Ohio.

“I don’t tend to interact with people the way that he does, but listen, we didn’t elect him to be a choir boy and he certainly isn’t. But he certainly is a change agent, and if he wanted to come to ohio and campaign for me, I’d welcome that. “

Trump won Ohio by 9 percentage points, the largest margin since George H.W. Bush beat Michael Dukakis. And a new poll by Baldwin Wallace says 88 percent of those who said they voted for Trump say he still has their partial or full support.

Both LaRose and the Democratic candidate for secretary of state, state Rep. Kathleen Clyde,  have come out in support of a May ballot issue that would change how congressional districts in Ohio are drawn. Ohio has some of the worst gerrymandering in the country, with counties divided and districts stretched in odd configurations across the state to favor Republicans

LaRose has been pushing for change. He told the Akron Press Club both parties have engaged over the years in map-making to benefit their interests. But he acknowledged that without citizen’s groups pressing for reform, the GOP-dominated Legislature likely would not have taken up the issue.

“As a result, we did something pretty historic. We passed bipartisan redistricting reform. Republicans and Democrats actually came together to agree on this very contentious high-stakes issue.”

Clyde will speak to the Press Club April 9

Tags: 
Frank LaRose
Kathleen Clyde
Ohio Secretary of State
Congessional redistricting
Voter suppression
voter fraud

Related Content

Advocates for Congressional Redistricting Declare They'll Go Ahead Without State Lawmakers

By Jan 22, 2018
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News

Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a Republican bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would let them retain control over the process of drawing Congressional district lines.

 

 

The Ohio NAACP, Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio have been gathering signatures to put a proposed redistricting plan before voters this fall. The League’s Ann Henkener says the lawmakers' alternative plan would not stop the gerrymandering that's part of the current process.

'Nothing Going On' With Trump Voter Fraud Commission Due To Multiple Lawsuits

By Oct 26, 2017

The work of President Trump's commission studying voter fraud and other voting problems has been stalled by the eight lawsuits filed against it, according to one commission member.

Indiana's Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson says the suits, which seek release of all of the commission's correspondence, among other things, have had a "chilling" effect.

Some Democrats on the 11-member panel have complained in recent weeks that they're being kept in the dark about its activities and plans.

'Rigged' Election Myths Contradict Voter Fraud's Low Threat To Sway Outcome

By editor Nov 5, 2016

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Ohio State Sen. Frank LaRose Introduces a Congressional Redistricting Bill Again

By Mar 1, 2017
photo of Sen. Frank LaRose
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new bill in the Ohio Legislature would change the way congressional districts are drawn. The plan is sponsored by Republican Sen. Frank LaRose of Summit County, the same man who sponsored the last congressional redistricting bill, which didn’t get far. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, LaRose says it’s different this time around.

LaRose says voters want congressional redistricting and his bill gives state lawmakers two ways to pass a redistricting plan.

Ohio Rep. Kathleen Clyde Sponsors Bill to End Voter "Purging"

By Dec 3, 2015
Photo of Kathleen Clyde
The Ohio House of Representatives

A Democratic state lawmaker is sponsoring a bill that would prevent Ohio's Secretary of State from removing many people from voter rolls. 

Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Ohio Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Kent says her bill would not allow the state’s top elections official to "purge" voters for failing to vote often enough or failing to update their addresses.