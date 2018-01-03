Last Call: Ohio to Stop Offering Nearly 700 Liquor Products

The remaining product will be discounted and not restocked.
It’s last call for some alcohol in Ohio. Some items are being discounted for sale and will not be restocked.

The Ohio Department of Commerce, the agency that oversees liquor sales in the state, says there are about 700 products that will no longer be offered in the Buckeye State. Agency spokeswoman Lindsey LeBerth says the state decides how to stock shelves in its contracted stores.

“We are actually the owners of the products so we would be deciding what is sold. Now, in terms of each individual agency, they look at sales numbers for those agencies and they may get one product here in Columbus that a store in Cleveland doesn’t get because it doesn’t sell well there.”

The list includes some popular brands and a lot of flavored vodkas, rums, tequila and several kinds of schnapps and liqueurs. And some products are only being eliminated in certain sizes.

Here is the full list: http://www.com.ohio.gov/documents/LIQ_LastCall.pdf

Related Content

Ohio's Rising Liquor Sales Means the State Needs More Operators

By Aug 28, 2017
Ohio is looking for more liquor store operators, thanks to rising sales statewide. 

There are 465 liquor stores in Ohio, which are managed by the state but are run by licensed operators. They’re independent contractors and earn commission on sales. Stephanie Gostomski with the Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control says the state wants to find at least 15 more operators in the coming months, including some in key areas.

“Right now, we are looking to open five new stores, two in the Cincinnati area, two in Central Ohio and one in the Dayton area.”

Ohio Senate Says 'Yes!' to Super Strong Beer

By May 11, 2016
The Ohio Senate passed a bill today that could get rid of the alcohol limits on beer in the state.

This means craft breweries could start making and selling beer that goes beyond the current 12 percent alcohol by volume cap.

Republican Ohio Sen. Cliff Hite says a change would give brewers more freedom--adding that this is an industry that’s boomed thanks to reduced regulations.