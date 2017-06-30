Last-Minute State Budget Signing is Usual for Kasich

It may seem like the budget is coming down to the wire. But waiting until the last minute to get the budget in place is pretty typical.

The usual routine

The three budgets Kasich has seen were all signed as the fiscal year was ending on June 30, after being passed by state lawmakers just days before.

But the question isn’t whether the budget will be signed on time but how many provisions Kasich will veto. He struck seven items in the first budget he signed in 2011, then issued 22 vetoes in 2013. In 2015, Kasich crossed out 44 items. And this time, he’s expected to veto a big provision – a freeze on enrollment in Medicaid expansion, a program he launched after fighting against lawmakers in his own party.

And it’s also notable that Kasich’s Medicaid department would have to ask the federal government to approve the freeze, though Kasich has credited Medicaid expansion as helping with the state’s deadly opioid crisis.

Previous budgets:

2015 – passed Friday, June 26/signed June 30 with 44 vetoes

2013 – passed Thursday, June 27/signed on June 30 with 22 vetoes

2011 – passed Tuesday, June 28/signed on June 30 with 7 vetoes