The Latest American Cancer Society Report Shows Ohio Continues to Fail in Tobacco Prevention

By Lydia Taylor 33 minutes ago

A new national report released by the American Cancer Society shows Ohio falling behind in keeping people from using tobacco products.

The “How Do You Measure Up?” report grades each state on how well they do on tobacco control and access to care.

Jeff Stephens with the American Cancer Society in Ohio says 30 percent of cancer-related deaths in the state are caused by tobacco.

He attributes this to the Legislature’s lack of funding for tobacco prevention programs and refusal to increase taxes on tobacco products.


Ohio is one of only two states that have not increased their price on other tobacco products for over 25 years. This makes these products more available to our youth, when they’re most vulnerable to initiating a lifetime of addiction to tobacco products.

Ohio scores well in the report in Medicaid coverage and quality of life treatment plans for cancer patients. 

Tobacco Taxes Get Scrapped in Ohio House Budget

By Apr 28, 2017
The proposed budget coming out of the Ohio House doesn't include a 65-cents-per-pack tobacco tax proposed by Gov. John Kasich. The budget also omits plans for a uniform tax across all tobacco products. 

House Finance Chair Ryan Smith says one reason the taxes were scrapped is the fear that more Ohioans would go to Kentucky, Indiana or West Virginia, bordering states where cigarettes already cost less. But that doesn’t sit well with Jeff Stephens with the American Cancer Society’s Action Network.