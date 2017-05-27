Law Firm Demands Cleveland Accept Petitions to Put Q Funding Ordinance on Referedum

By May 27, 2017

Cleveland City Council approved the ordinance that would give $88 million in tax money to The Q's renovations earlier this year.
Credit Quicken Loans Arena

A Cleveland law firm representing more than 20,000 Cleveland taxpayers has sent a letter to the city demanding it accept a petition for a referendum on public funding for renovations at the Q.

City Council approved an ordinance to contribute nearly $88 million towards the renovations. The petition would require the ordinance to be voted on in a referendum.

The city denied the petition because it says it will unconstitutionally impair existing contracts.

Peter Pattakos, who is an attorney with the firm challenging the rejection of the petition, says the city’s argument does not make sense.


“Any party that did enter a contract relating to this controversial ordinance did so knowing that it was likely to be put to the test through the referendum process. It’s just, frankly, a ridiculous argument.”

Pattakos claims the petitioners’ met all the requirements of Ohio law when they attempted to submit their petition.

