Lawmaker Believes Students Could Carry in Schools

Amid the debate over whether teachers should be armed in schools, a Dayton-area lawmaker says he believes some students could carry weapons as well.

Niraj Antani's view of students carrying in schools

Conservative Republican Rep. Niraj Antani says this came about because of a question from his Democratic opponent on Twitter.

“This is my belief – that any law abiding person who is of age should be able to carry a firearm anywhere in a public place to protect themselves. And I also further believe that gun-free zones don’t work.”

Antani is now getting backlash from Republican opponents in the May primary. But Antani says it’s not a proposal he wants to turn into legislation – he stresses it’s just his belief and that he’s not advocating arming students. Federal law bans weapons by unauthorized people in schools.