Lawmaker Pushes for Hearings on Bill for ER Coverage Guarantees

    Rep. Alicia Reece (D-Cincinnati) is pushing for legislation that would guarantee insurance coverage for ER visits.
A Democratic lawmaker is pushing for more hearings on her bill that would guarantee insurance coverage on emergency room visits. The representative says picking and choosing what to pay for creates dangerous situations. 

Rep. Alicia Reece says Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is rolling back what it covers for ER visits. She says that gets people second guessing symptoms.

“The danger of that is that people begin to self-diagnose themselves and it could have a life or death situation," she said.

Anthem says they’ve rolled back some of their initial proposals resulting in more coverage for ER visits. However, the insurance company stands by its claim that it has a problem with members using the emergency room as their primary source of care. 

