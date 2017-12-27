Lawmakers Consider Simplifying Ohio's Report Cards

By Ashton Marra 3 hours ago

The bill is expected to be introduced in January.
Credit OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Members of the Ohio House Education Committee will be looking to simplify Ohio’s school report cards in the new year.

Over the past several months, both state and national education research groups who have reviewed Ohio’s school report cards said they contain a wealth of helpful information for parents, but having so many components can make it difficult for parents to use.

The Columbus-based Fordham Institute recommended reducing the number of letter grades contained in the reports from, in some cases, 14 to 5 or 6.

The chair of the House Education and Career Readiness Committee Andrew Brenner says after reviewing the recommendations, simpler just might be better.

“I think for the most part a simpler report card so that the public understands what’s going on is needed, but you can keep the underlying data so that the school districts can utilize that data,” Brenner said. 

Brenner says legislation aimed at simplifying reports cards will likely be introduced in January.

House Education Committee
report cards
Andrew Brenner
Rep. Andrew Brenner
fordham institute

