LGBTQ Rights Group Slams Bill On Parents’ Rights Over Trans Kids

By 12 hours ago
  • LGBTQ pride flag
    Equality Ohio pushes back on controversial LBGTQ bill.
    Quinn Dombrowski

A bill that two conservative Republican lawmakers say asserts a parent’s right to decide if their transgender child should undergo treatment is getting strong pushback from an LGBTQ rights group. 

Equality Ohio says the bill from Reps. Tom Brinkman and Paul Zeltwanger could deny necessary medical care to trans kids under 18. And the group’s Grant Stancliff says its requirement that teachers and other public employees notify parents in writing if their child's expressed sexual identity doesn’t match their biological gender is confusing.

“If a girl wants to enroll in shop class, is that something where she’s going to get a letter sent home? If Billy doesn’t want to play football, does he get a letter sent home? Not only does it mess with this kind of access to health care, but it creates these weird kind of policing of behaviors.”

The sponsors say the bill is about parental rights. But Equality Ohio says it targets only transgender youth, who are very vulnerable, and it’s the only bill like this in the country.

Tags: 
Equality Ohio
Tom Brinkman
Paul Zeltwanger
Grant Stancliff
LGBTQ rights
Gender identity
Transgender

Related Content

GOP Lawmakers Say their Bill Would Protect Parental Rights over Transgender Children

By Jun 20, 2018
Photo of Tom Brinkman
STATE OF OHIO

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that they say would protect the rights of parents who oppose efforts to help their transgender children transition.

Rep. Tom Brinkman says his bill was inspired by a Cincinnati case where a juvenile court judge turned custody of a 17-year-old over to the teen’s grandparents, who supported the child’s gender identity. The teen’s parents wanted to try Christian counseling.

Supporters Say LGBTQ Bill Would Attract Business to Ohio; Opponents Call it Overeach

By Andy Chow Apr 26, 2018
Photo of participants
COLUMBUS METROPOLITAN CLUB

A proposed Ohio law that would ban discrimination for LGBTQ people is seeing a new wave of support. Business groups say sexual orientation and gender identification should be considered protected classes in Ohio.

A coalition of hundreds of businesses is calling on lawmakers to pass the bill. They’re backed by chambers of commerce around the state.

U.S. Census To Leave Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity Questions Off New Surveys

By Mar 29, 2017

The U.S. Census Bureau published a list on Tuesday of more than 50 planned topics of questions for the 2020 Census and the American Community Survey.

A Transgender Child Faces Growing Up

By editor Jul 8, 2017

It's safe to say that Q Daily, who's 11, is savoring childhood. He is an avid climber of trees. A dancer and loves Michael Jackson. He treasures play. Adults, he laments, can be quite boring — particularly at parties.

"All that I think they do," says Q, "is sit around, talk and drink wine."

Q says he'd prefer not to grow up. But he is now on the cusp of middle school, adolescence and facing his changing body. And for a transgender child, this time of life is particularly complex.

17-Year-Old Transgender Boy Wins Texas Girls' Wrestling Championship

By Feb 27, 2017

The Texas state wrestling championships aren't usually national news. But they made headlines this weekend when a 17-year-old transgender boy — barred by state rules from competing in the boys' league — won his weight class, against girls.

Mack Beggs, the teenage boy in question, hasn't sought the spotlight. By all accounts he just wants to wrestle.