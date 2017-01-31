Likely the Last ObamaCare Enrollment Deadline Is Midnight Tonight

By Steve Brown 7 hours ago
    Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said earlier this month that Congress was considering a repeal-replace vote on ObamaCare by the end of the month.
    HEALTHCARE.GOV

Ohioans hoping to sign up for insurance coverage under the Affordable Act Act this year face a deadline of today to sign up.

The final day to register for Obamacare comes as the law remains mired in doubt.

The Republican-controlled Congress has vowed repeal, and President Trump has already signed an executive order limiting the burden the law can place on people who don’t meet the coverage mandate. Chris Keck from Enroll America’s Ohio office says there’re getting a lot of confused people asking for help.

“Once they know that the coverage they purchase now would be good at least until the end of 2017, they’re coming in to enroll just like they would have any other year,” he said.

People seeking coverage face a deadline of midnight tonight to sign up. Local events were being hosted today at Enroll America’s office on Dublin-Granville Road, and at Columbus Public Health on Parsons Avenue.

By Jan 4, 2017
Today, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence said repealing the Affordable Care Act will be at the top of the Trump administration’s to-do list.

Democrat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown agrees that health care in the U.S. could be better, but he’s critical of Republican lawmakers for not bringing anything to the table.

“Of course it needs improving. They never come up with, ‘Here, let’s do things together to make this better.’ We have some ideas we could do, but they just want to repeal and play to their crowd.”

By Jan 13, 2017
As the fight over the Affordable Care Act takes place in Washington D.C., the consequences are being weighed here in Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich says 700,000 Ohioans have health care now because of Medicaid expansion. It’s unclear whether a repeal of the Affordable Care Act would automatically end that expansion or whether Congress will try to preserve that. But Kasich credits the expansion, which he had to bypass fellow Republicans inthe General Assembly to implement, for helping the state fight what Kasich considers one of its top problems: drug addiction.

By Jan 4, 2017
As Republicans in Congress debate the idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, Gov. John Kasich is crediting part of that law for helping fight the war on opiates in Ohio. 

By Jan 16, 2017
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown hosted a roundtable discussion Sunday on the future of the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Brown opened the meeting at MetroHealth in Cleveland by saying he is more optimistic about Obamacare’s survival now than he would have been a week ago, citing “intense public opposition” to the GOP plans to repeal and replace.