Likely the Last ObamaCare Enrollment Deadline Is Midnight Tonight

Ohioans hoping to sign up for insurance coverage under the Affordable Act Act this year face a deadline of today to sign up.

The enrollment deadline

The final day to register for Obamacare comes as the law remains mired in doubt.

The Republican-controlled Congress has vowed repeal, and President Trump has already signed an executive order limiting the burden the law can place on people who don’t meet the coverage mandate. Chris Keck from Enroll America’s Ohio office says there’re getting a lot of confused people asking for help.

“Once they know that the coverage they purchase now would be good at least until the end of 2017, they’re coming in to enroll just like they would have any other year,” he said.

People seeking coverage face a deadline of midnight tonight to sign up. Local events were being hosted today at Enroll America’s office on Dublin-Granville Road, and at Columbus Public Health on Parsons Avenue.