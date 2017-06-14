Local Governments Worry About Small Changes in Ohio Senate Budget

By 10 minutes ago

Kent Scarrett, executive director Ohio Municipal League.
Credit Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a domino effect for cities and towns around the state.

Local governments are likely to see a loss of $150 million in funding from just the local government fund distribution and projects. The Ohio Municipal League's Kent Scarrett says there are a lot of seemingly small changes in the Senate budget bill that could result in big cuts.

"These are all sort of a storm of great uncertainty for our communities and the most challenging part of uncertainty is our financial stability. It puts the pressure on our taxpayers to make up for those differences or suffer the consequences of decreased services," Scarrett says.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof acknowledged their budget was tight and that many groups were going to see substantial cuts.

Tags: 
Kent Scarrett
Ohio Municipal League
Larry Obhof

Related Content

Kasich Proposal Would Shift Flow of Business Taxes From Cities to the State

By Feb 20, 2017
CC FLICKR

Gov. John Kasich's budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state instead of through the municipality where they're located.  Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the state says it will save money, but communities say it'll do just the opposite.

State tax commissioner Joe Testa says the proposal streamlines the process by which thousands of businesses would file their net profits taxes, by having them use the state’s Ohio Business Gateway.

Ohio Senate Trims $1 Billion from Proposed Two-Year Budget, But Saves Anti-Addiction Funding

By Jun 12, 2017
OHIO SENATE

The Senate has unveiled its version of the two-year state budget. It dedicates even more money for the state to fight the opioid epidemic and includes more money for most schools. But it also comes with spending cuts for state agencies and outright elimination of some programs. 

Ohio Municipal League Calls for More State Money for Local Infrastructure and to Fight Opioid Abuse

By Dec 14, 2016
Kent Scarrett
OHIO MUNICIPAL LEAGUE

A new report by the Ohio Municipal League calls for the state to restore local government funding,

The group wants the local funding to return to the rate it was at in 2007, when nearly 4 percent of general revenue was earmarked for local governments. This year, only 2 percent has been earmarked.

Kent Scarrett, who is the executive director of the league, says that the increased funding would help local governments with infrastructure issues.