Local Police Department Wants to Raise Security For Churches

The Weathersfield Township Police Department in Trumbull County is reaching out to churches in its jurisdiction to try to make them safer.

Weathersfield Township Police Chief's plans to help secure churches

Police Chief Michael Naples says there are about ten houses of worship in the communities and unincorporated areas his Weathersfield department patrols.

And, he says, recent mass shootings around the country and the deadly church incident in Texas point to the need to make sure "all that can be done is being done" to keep the local churches safe. “We feel we should try to touch bases with everybody. And try to give them some updated training and some security during their times of worship. We don’t have any reason to believe there is going to be any problem. But with what happens in today’s day and age, it is better to be protective than not.”

He added: “we decided to contact all our churches in our township. We’ve got all their times of worship. And we’ve stepped up patrols during their times of worship. And we’re in the process of attempting to have a meeting with all the churches at the same time and go over some security issues and some A.L.I.C.E. training.”

A.L.I.C.E. training provides people with information they need to best respond to active shooter situations.