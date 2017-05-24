A Long-Running Theater in Huron Announces its Curtain Call for the Summer

A long-running theater in Huron is taking an intermission this summer.

Huron Playhouse announced this week that it will be closing for the season due to a deficit. The theater plans to reopen next summer when it is more financially stable.

Managing Director John Jones says the Playhouse will be looking at new ways to bring in money, such as hiring local performers.

Fundraising

(And) "very meaningful fundraisers, something out of the ordinary, something that will bring in a substantial amount of money to help us, as well as look at other grants, even outside the area. Perhaps even some endowments, which is not something we have looked at in the past."

A professor from Bowling Green State University launched the Huron Playhouse in 1949. The university had been providing financial support for the theater, but eliminated that when it cut its arts funding in 2010.

Since then, the Playhouse has relied on the community for donations.