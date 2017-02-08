A Longshot Again: What Gov. Kasich's Gas and Oil Tax Could Mean To The Industry

By 17 hours ago
  • photo of natural gas drilling pad
    The Ohio Oil and Gas Association's Shawn Bennett said that simply suggesting a severance tax increase could be a bad idea.
    DAVID GAYLOR / SHUTTERSTOCK

Leaders in the Ohio House have already said they’re not interested in raising taxes on the oil and gas industry. But Gov. John Kasich is still pushing his severance tax proposal.

Gov. John Kasich’s budget would raise the tax rate on oil and gas drillers to 6.5 percent. That’s a significant increase from the current rate of a few cents per 1,000 cubic feet.

Shawn Bennett with the Ohio Oil and Gas Association says Ohio is competing with other states to attract drillers and simply suggesting a tax increase can be detrimental.

“You have to look at where you’re getting the best return on your investment right now; we have to recognize that the Utica is a shale play it is not the only shale play. So you can’t treat as if this is the only game in town,” he said.

As they have for years, opponents argue now is not the time to raise the severance tax, given the low prices on oil and gas.

Gov. John Kasich has said he’s worried that raising the severance tax will become a voter-initiated ballot issue if lawmakers don’t act. 

Tags: 
Ohio Oil and Gas Association
Gov. John Kasich
budget proposal
Severence tax

Related Content

Kasich Executive Order Creates Oil and Gas Drilling Emergency Response System

By Aug 9, 2016
photo of Gov. Kasich's oil and gas drilling executive order
OHIO GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies. 

Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order creating a 24/7 emergency hotline for oil and gas companies.

Calling the number is a one-stop-shop that will connect the drilling operation with state services from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to the Environmental Protection Agency to the State Fire Marshal.

Investigation Shows Ohio Failed to Refund Oil and Gas Lease Overpayments

By Steve Brown Oct 20, 2016
Photo of Little Beaver Creek
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Ohio’s government watchdog is recommending changes with the agency that issues permits for oil and gas drilling in Ohio.

Ohio’s inspector general says his office found a series of issues in the Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Oil and Gas Resources. The investigation says that office failed to refund at least 47 over-payments for well applications, totaling more than $13,000.

Ohio Republicans Show Support for Oil and Gas Industry

By Sep 23, 2016
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some of the state’s highest ranking Republicans are coming out to support the oil and gas industry and its impact on Ohio in an effort to counter rhetoric in the presidential race. 

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has said she’d like to crack down on the use of fossil fuels and create sanctions on the natural gas drilling practice known as fracking.

Will Oil and Gas Drilling Increase In the Cuyahoga Valley National Park?

By Jan 12, 2017
photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park
JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to open up federal lands for more oil and gas drilling. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports on how that might affect the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich And His Budget Director Have Different Takes On Budget Process, Tax Reform

By Feb 6, 2017
photo of John Kasich, Tim Keen
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Gov. John Kasich has warned this will be a difficult budget process but has also touted the progress Ohio has made under tax reforms he wants to continue in his final budget.

Comparing his statements with those from his budget director almost appear to be examples of “alternative facts." Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler asked for some clarification.

SARTA Says Kasich's Budget Would Hurt Already Underfunded Public Transit in Ohio

By Feb 6, 2017
Passengers boarding a SARTA bus in Canton
SARTA

The head of Stark County’s transit system is predicting major cuts to public transportation under Gov. John Kasich’s proposed state budget.

SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad says a sales tax levied on some health care services in 2010 has helped the agency partially recover from the recession. But the tax could be repealed this summer unless Gov. Kasich expands it to all managed-care organizations in Ohio.