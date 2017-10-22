Lorain CEO Hardy Releases His Plan to Overhaul the Struggling Lorain Schools

By Ashton Marra 5 hours ago

Lorain's David Hardy is just the second CEO appointed to oversee a failing school system in Ohio. Youngstown had the first.
Credit ANNIE WU / IDEASTREAM

Parents and educators in Lorain City Schools are getting the first look at their CEO’s plan to overhaul the district.

The Lorain Promise was published on the school district’s website Sunday morning. State law requires the plan be finalized within newly appointed CEO David Hardy Jr.’s first 90 days in the position.

The draft details five commitment areas where the district and community will focus to improve the failing schools. “Those five commitments are relative to everything the community has spoken to,” Hardy said.

“[They include] investing in wrap-around services and support services starting as early as the moment they come into this world, investing in our earliest scholars and supporting them through high school and beyond, and moving that on to thinking about how we work with our adults in building a culture in which we feel really good about coming to school every single day.”

The website allows the public to comment on or ask questions about the plan, which will be answered at two upcoming community forums.

Hardy will hold a town hall for Spanish speakers in the district on Oct. 30 and a second for the entire community on Nov. 1.

Hardy says he intends to incorporate those comments and submit the final plan to the Lorain Academic Distress Commission on Nov. 2. 

Lorain County Schools CEO
The Lorain Promise
Lorain City School District
David Hardy jr.

