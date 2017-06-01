Lorain Schools Under State Control After Poor State Report Card Grades

By 12 minutes ago

Lorain City School District is the second in the state to be put under state control after Youngstown Schools in 2015.
Credit LORAIN CITY SCHOOLS

A second school district is now under increased state control after a series of poor report cards from the Ohio Department of Education. It seems to be going more smoothly than the first state intervention two years ago.

The Lorain City Schools have been suffering from drops in test scores, enrollment and graduation rates and high absentee rates. An academic distress commission made up of people appointed by the school board president, the mayor and state school superintendent Paolo DeMaria will oversee the district. DeMaria says the next step is to hire a CEO, who can set hiring and academic policies.

“It’s under a very tight timeline. They have 60 days to get it done. So that’ll be the real test.”

The state’s first intervention in Youngstown in 2015 sparked lawsuits, battles between the teachers’ union and the CEO and criticism that the state was seizing too much power from local residents. 

Tags: 
Lorain City School District
Paolo DeMaria
Ohio Department of Education
School report cards

Related Content

Lorain City Schools Prepares For State Control

By Michelle Faust Dec 21, 2016
photo of Ohio Department of Education building
MICHELLE FAUST / WCPN

Lorain City Schools will get a new Academic Distress Commission and a Chief Executive Officer. Despite improved test scores in the district, Lorain will follow Youngstown City Schools as the second in Ohio under state takeover. Lorain school administrators say they’re working to avoid a painful transition.

The State of Ohio’s Controversial School Turn-Around Law

By Michelle Faust Feb 9, 2017

Quality education. It’s what parents want for their kids. Education leaders and state lawmakers say they want the same. Still, many Ohio schools lag behind.

In October of 2015, House Bill 70 passed amid controversy as an intervention for the state’s persistently failing schools.