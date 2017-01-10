Lordstown is Getting Another $900 MIllion Energy Plant

  • Co-gen plant under construction
    The first plant off Route 45 in Lordstown is expected to be complete in June 2018.
Details are expected to be released tomorrow (Wednesday) on the planned construction of another nearly $900 million energy plant in Lordstown. .

Lordstown was pretty much built around the Chevy plant in the 1960s. But construction began last summer on the other side of the Northeast Ohio village on Lordstown’s first high-efficiency energy plant, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power 800,000 homes.

Dan Crouse is the commercial real estate agent who helped package the property for the plant. He points to a 641,000 pound turbine waiting at a nearby railyard for installation. Some of the plant’s energy will come from natural gas powering that turbine.

“Well then they take the exhaust and they blow it across those coils that you see on that railroad car right there. That boils water, makes steam and then that steam turns another turbine which generates even more power. If this power plant were a Toyota Prius, it’d be getting 100 miles to the gallon.” 

Lordstown’s mayor, Arno Hill, says the second plant is expected to mirror the first, which should be complete in mid 2018. The village gave Clean Energy Future a 100 percent property tax abatement, though the company is paying the school system about $20 million over 17 years for the first plant. Abatement has not yet been worked out on the second plant.

Lordstown Officials Break Ground On An $890 Million Power Plant Today

By Jun 6, 2016
Officials in Lordstown – already home to a large General Motors complex -- are looking forward to nearly $1 billion in new projects this month. 

Groundbreaking for the Lordstown Energy Center is scheduled for today at 1 p.m.  About 500 people will be needed to build the $890 million natural gas plant, which is slated to be open in two years and will be run by a division of FirstEnergy.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill says the new facility can provide energy for up to 800,000 homes.

General Motors Is Suspending Production At Its Lordstown Plant For Two Weeks

By & Apr 25, 2016
The recent earthquake in Japan is having an effect on auto production worldwide, including GM’s plant in Lordstown.

The Lordstown plant just received a $50 million makeover to start production of the third-generation Chevy Cruze. Now, GM is suspending production for at least two weeks due to a disruption in the parts supply chain.

Spokesman Tom Mock says the company is eager to get the plant moving again.

Lordstown Schools Waive Fees for Students After GM Layoffs

By Dec 14, 2016
The Lordstown school district  has waived participation and classroom fees for its students, many of whose parents were laid off from the Lordstown GM factory last month.

The waiver applies to athletic programs, and fees for books and classroom supplies. There is no cost to participate in arts and music programs.

Lordstown Superintendent Terry Armstrong says recovering from economic hardship will take a community effort.