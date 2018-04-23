With Lordstown Out, Mahoning Valley Looks for Options for a HomeGoods Distribution Center

  • GM Lordstown plant
    The Lordstown GM plant is across the Turnpike from the 300-acre site where HomeGoods had hoped to build a distribution center, but the company says it's pulling its zoning request over concerns from neighboring property owners.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Lordstown may be out of the running as the site of a HomeGoods distribution center that would have created 1,000 jobs. And Mahoning Valley officials say finding another site for the company in the area may not be easy.

HomeGoods – a chain of discount home fashion stores owned by the same company as T.J. Maxx – had intended to build the distribution center across from the GM plant in Lordstown. The plant is going down to one shift in June, costing about 1,500 jobs. And now, following concerns from people who live near the proposed site of the distribution center, the company has decided to withdraw its zoning request for the 300-acre site.

Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler says -- even though both sites are in neighboring Trumbull County -- his county will be hit hard by the loss of 1,500 GM jobs and the lost opportunity for 1,000 HomeGoods jobs.

“It’s like one of those things where you’re trying to get the toothpaste back in the tube. I’m not sure if we lost our best opportunity or not, but we’re sure not going to give up the fight.”

Ditzler says Mahoning County commissioners had also suggested other sites to HomeGoods in recent years, and are still trying to find an alternative site. On Saturday, Congressman Tim Ryan said he would also try to get the company to look for another site in the Mahoning Valley.

David Ditzler
Tim Ryan
Lordstown
HomeGoods
TJX

