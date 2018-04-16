Lordstown's Mayor Worries About the GM Layoffs' Impact on Younger Workers

    GM's Lordstown plant is cutting its second shift, affecting about 1,500 workers.
CLARIFICATION: The 800 jobs associated with the electric generation plant are construction jobs. The ongoing employment will total several dozen.

The announcement that General Motors will cut a shift at its plant in Lordstown is being met with concern about the ripple effect beyond the 1,500 workers who will be affected.

Last year, GM cut the third shift at the Lordstown plant. By the end of this June, the second shift will be cut as well. The plant is where the Chevy Cruze is assembled, and the move is attributed to falling sales of compact cars. Mayor Arno Hill says the ripple effect will hit other industries as well.

“Then there’s also Magna Seating, which supplies the seats. There’s Comprehensive Logistics, which supplies a lot of components. There’s a couple other spin-off industries. So it isn’t just the GM Lordstown Plant. It’s everything else that goes in the big package.”

Hill adds that construction of the city’s two electric generation plants – the first of which involves about 800 union skilled tradespeople – should help somewhat by offsetting the job losses at the GM plant.

Hill says losing the highly paid third shift was difficult for the village, but they planned ahead and were able to stay financially prudent when the plant was doing well. He’s concerned, though, for workers affected by the latest announcement.

“Normally when there’s layoffs like this, it’s usually the younger ones who are the least apt to be able to weather a storm like this because they have families to raise and newly purchased houses and things like that.”

Hill says he’s still optimistic about the plant’s future, since the Cruze will be built there for about four more years. He adds that he believes upgrades to the plant in the 1990s will allow it to be adapted for making other models in the future.

Lordstown Officials Break Ground On An $890 Million Power Plant Today

Lordstown Village Hall
Officials in Lordstown – already home to a large General Motors complex -- are looking forward to nearly $1 billion in new projects this month. 

Groundbreaking for the Lordstown Energy Center is scheduled for today at 1 p.m.  About 500 people will be needed to build the $890 million natural gas plant, which is slated to be open in two years and will be run by a division of FirstEnergy.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill says the new facility can provide energy for up to 800,000 homes.

Layoffs Loom for Lordstown -- a Product of Gas Prices, Not Trade Policies

GM Lordstown plant
SCOTT SIMON, HOST: The day of Donald Trump's inauguration is also the last day for the midnight shift at the General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. About 1,200 people will lose their jobs. Trump blames GM production in Mexico. As M.L. Schultze of member station WKSU reports, the reality and reaction in Lordstown is more complicated.

Lordstown Schools Waive Fees for Students After GM Layoffs

photo of Lordstown GM
The Lordstown school district  has waived participation and classroom fees for its students, many of whose parents were laid off from the Lordstown GM factory last month.

The waiver applies to athletic programs, and fees for books and classroom supplies. There is no cost to participate in arts and music programs.

Lordstown Superintendent Terry Armstrong says recovering from economic hardship will take a community effort.