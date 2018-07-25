Low-Income Ohio Children Need More Early Intervention, New Study Finds

By 12 hours ago
  • photo of Shannon Jones
    Shannon Jones with Groundwork Ohio says more state funding is needed to help low-income children succeed.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new report shows low-income Ohio children are not getting enough early intervention to be successful in school and life.

Groundwork Ohio’s Shannon Jones said the comprehensive report looked at 26 different metrics from birth to college, and it showed one bottom line.

“The children who start behind in this state are the children who stay behind in this state,” she said.

Jones, a Republican former state senator, said more state dollars need to be directed at Ohio’s youngest children whose brains are at a critical state of development.

“What we know from all of the science and economics out there is we’re not doing enough to be able to leverage those dollars for the betterment of improving the outcomes for children,” she said.

The report shows poor children in rural Appalachia and black children are the ones most often in need of more state resources.

Shannon Jones
early intervention
Groundwork Ohio
low-income children

