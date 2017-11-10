Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor Pushes Billion Dollar Plan to Fight Opioids

By 26 minutes ago

Lt. Gov Mary Taylor says, if elected, she would end the Medicaid expansion and also propose a $1 billion bond to build opioid treatment facilities.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor - who is running for the Republican nomination for governor next year - is pushing a plan to deal with opioids that some consider unusual, especially given her opposition to Medicaid expansion.

Mary Taylor fought against expanding Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act. Her boss, Gov. John Kasich, went around her and the legislature to put the plan in place anyway. And he says it's helped with the opioid crisis. Taylor now says as governor, she would propose a 10-year bond issue of up to $1 billion for new treatment facilities and medical research. And she says it also could help patients who don’t have health insurance. Voters would have to approve the issue. And Taylor, whose two sons who have battled opioid abuse, also says she'd end Medicaid expansion. Taylor faces Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and former congressman Jim Renacci in the May primary for Governor.

Tags: 
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
NEO opioid crisis
medicaid expansion
election 2018
opioids

Related Content

Four GOP Candidates for Governor Find Common Ground - Against Kasich

By Oct 9, 2017
photo of four GOP Candidates for governor
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The four candidates vying to be the Republican nominee in next year’s governor’s race sat down for separate twenty-minute interviews last night in a Columbus church before a crowd of more than 500 people.  There was one theme in particular that stood out – and it was about the man they all want to succeed.

Lt. Gov. Taylor Further Seperates Herself from Kasich, Saying She'd Eliminate Medicaid Expansion

By Matt Richmond Sep 19, 2017
Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The Republican candidate for governor, Mary Taylor, unveiled a set of proposals for health care in Ohio on Monday that includes shrinking Medicaid in her first budget if she gets elected next year. That puts the current lieutenant governor in opposition to a key issue for Gov. John Kasich -- Medicaid expansion. 