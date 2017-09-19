Lt. Gov. Taylor Further Seperates Herself from Kasich, Saying She'd Eliminate Medicaid Expansion

The Republican candidate for governor, Mary Taylor, unveiled a set of proposals for health care in Ohio on Monday that includes shrinking Medicaid in her first budget if she gets elected next year. That puts the current lieutenant governor in opposition to a key issue for Gov. John Kasich -- Medicaid expansion.

Taylor on the long-term future of Medicaid expansion

“Medicaid expansion is not sustainable. It cannot be continued into the future," Taylor said. "My plan anticipates that we would eliminate the Medicaid expansion and provide legitimate, sustainable, long-term solutions for some of the most important issues that we face.”

Taylor would limit the Medicaid program in Ohio to those unable to work. She also supports a direct primary-care model where access to physicians would be through a monthly membership payment, instead of insurance. And Taylor is proposing optional contributions by small businesses to employees’ health savings accounts.