Lt. Gov. Taylor Further Seperates Herself from Kasich, Saying She'd Eliminate Medicaid Expansion

By Matt Richmond 3 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says Medicaid expansion -- a key issue for Gov. John Kasich -- is not sustainable.
Credit ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The Republican candidate for governor, Mary Taylor, unveiled a set of proposals for health care in Ohio on Monday that includes shrinking Medicaid in her first budget if she gets elected next year. That puts the current lieutenant governor in opposition to a key issue for Gov. John Kasich -- Medicaid expansion. 


“Medicaid expansion is not sustainable. It cannot be continued into the future," Taylor said. "My plan anticipates that we would eliminate the Medicaid expansion and provide legitimate, sustainable, long-term solutions for some of the most important issues that we face.”

Taylor would limit the Medicaid program in Ohio to those unable to work. She also supports a direct primary-care model where access to physicians would be through a monthly membership payment, instead of insurance. And Taylor is proposing optional contributions by small businesses to employees’ health savings accounts.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
Ohio Governor's Race
medicaid expansion

Related Content

Ohio's Lt. Gov. Taylor Proposes Direct Payments to Doctors for Routine Care

By Matt Richmond 16 hours ago
photo of Mary Taylor
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the Republican candidates for governor, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, unveiled a set of proposals for health care in Ohio today. Taylor prefers a system that’s gaining popularity among the GOP.

Taylor wants to switch to a direct primary-care system. Regular doctor visits would be covered by a monthly membership, through which patients pay a flat monthly fee to a doctor or company who provides the routine services. Insurance plans would be designated primarily for catastrophic coverage.

Taylor says direct primary care is already proven in some states where it’s being tried.

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mary Taylor Says Family Comes Before Politics

By Jul 27, 2017
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor of Green says she’s still in the race for governor next year, though over the weekend she missed the largest statewide party event before the May primary.

All four Republican candidates for governor were on the program to speak at the GOP state dinner, but as Mary Taylor was to take the stage, it was announced that she couldn’t be there. Taylor says she was traveling with her son.

Taylor Answers Questions About Kasich and Opioids in Her Official Campaign Launch for Governor

By Jul 7, 2017
Mary Taylor
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Months after she made it clear she would be running for governor, Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor made it official. As WKSU’S M.L. Schultze reports, she did so in an increasingly rare political forum: an event where the public could – and did – ask some challenging questions.