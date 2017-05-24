Manchester Police Arrest 3 Men In Connection To Arena Bombing

Police officers have arrested three men as part of the investigation into Monday's bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The arrests come after Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terror threat level to "critical," the highest setting.

Charges against the men were not announced; they were arrested "after police executed warrants in South Manchester," the Greater Manchester Police department says. That's the same area of the city where suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, is believed to have lived.

Abedi, who was reportedly born in the U.K. to Libyan parents, is believed to have recently traveled to Libya, according to multiple media outlets that cite U.S. officials who have knowledge of the investigation.

In Monday night's attack, 22 people died and nearly 60 were sent to the hospital after an explosion struck in the area between the concert venue and the adjacent transit station. The death toll could rise; at least 10 people remain missing Wednesday morning, NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson reports.

Those killed in the attack, which targeted a pop concert by a singer whose biggest fans are young girls, include an 8-year-old, Saffie Rose Roussos. Other victims who've been identified range from teenagers to a Polish couple, Angelika and Marcin Klis, who came to the venue to pick up their daughters.

With one arrest reported early Tuesday, police have now announced a total of four arrests related to the attack. But they say they're still working to determine whether Abedi had help in planning the bombing. ISIS issued a claim of responsibility Tuesday, but the level of the terrorist group's involvement isn't known.

The U.K. is now at its highest terror threat level for the first time since 2007. As part of the security response, military personnel are being deployed into civilian areas, to work alongside and bolster police.

The head of the U.K.'s National Counter Terrorism Policing unit, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, says that using military troops "is part of an agreed and well -rehearsed plan and military personnel will remain under the command and control of the police service."

"The investigation into the terrorist attack in Manchester is large scale, fast moving and making good progress," Rowley said.

In London, police and security is being boosted, the Metropolitan Police Service announced Wednesday. Police are asking the public "to remain calm but alert," and report suspicious behavior.

"We will do all we can to protect the Capital that we serve at this unsettling time," Commander Jane Connors, who leads the London policing operation, said. "All our work is designed to make our city as hostile an environment as possible for terrorists to plan and operate."

The more prominent security presence in London will include armed officers who are supporting what the police call Project Servator. Here's the description they gave:

"This tactic uses teams of specialist police officers who have been trained to spot the tell tale signs that a person may be carrying out hostile reconnaissance or committing other crime. The approach is based on extensive research into the psychology of criminals and what undermines their activities."

