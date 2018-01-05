Mandel Drops out of Ohio's U.S. Senate Race

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race, citing unspecified health problems with his wife.

Mandel was considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

In a statement to supporters, Mandel said, "After recent discussions with our family and healthcare professionals, it has become clear to us that it's no longer possible for me to be away from home and on the campaign trail for the time needed to run a U.S. Senate race.

“Therefore, I'm writing today to let you know that I am ending my campaign for US Senate in order to be there for my wife and our three children."

Cleveland-area businessman Mike Gibbons is also running for the GOP nomination.

In a statement, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said Mandel made an “honorable decision. … While we are saddened to see him leave the race, we understand, and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Mandel had challenged Brown in 2012 and lost. He says he’ll finish his second term as treasurer.