Mandel Drops out of Ohio's U.S. Senate Race

By 7 hours ago

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel had been regarded as the front-runner in the GOP race.
Credit ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race, citing unspecified health problems with his wife.

Mandel was considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

In a statement to supporters, Mandel said, "After recent discussions with our family and healthcare professionals, it has become clear to us that it's no longer possible for me to be away from home and on the campaign trail for the time needed to run a U.S. Senate race.

“Therefore, I'm writing today to let you know that I am ending my campaign for US Senate in order to be there for my wife and our three children." 

Cleveland-area businessman Mike Gibbons is also running for the GOP nomination.

In a statement, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said Mandel made an “honorable decision. … While we are saddened to see him leave the race, we understand, and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Mandel had challenged Brown in 2012 and lost. He says he’ll finish his second term as treasurer.

Tags: 
Josh Mandel
Sherrod Brown
U.S. Senate race
2018 election

Related Content

GOP Senate Hopeful Mandel Pushes to Criminalize Sanctuary Cities in Ohio

By Feb 6, 2017
photo of downtown Columbus
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest Ohio cities to adopt policies making them sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees. One state official wants to stop those cities from doing so.

Republican Treasurer Josh Mandel is throwing his support behind a proposed House bill  that bans local governments from declaring themselves “sanctuary cities.” Mandel says this can prevent acts of terror.

“It’s been the exact pattern in cities throughout Europe, and what we’re trying to do here is keep cities in Ohio and cities in America safe from radical Islamists.”

It's Politics: Brown Says Portman's Endorsement of Mandel Won't Hurt Their Working Relationship

By May 24, 2017

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is backing Josh Mandel’s second attempt to unseat Portman’s Democratic counterpart, Sherrod Brown.

Portman announced his support for the conservative state treasurer in a video released a week after Congressman Pat Tiberi announced he won’t challenge Mandel in a GOP primary.

Brown says he’s not bothered by Portman’s endorsement of Mandel and the he and Portman will continue to work on steel and other issues.

Mandel Senate Seat Challenger Buys Six-Figure Political Ad

By Jul 25, 2017
photo of Mike Gibbons
YOUTUBE

A Northeast Ohio businessman regarded as an underdog in the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate has made a six-figure ad buy.

In his first ad, Mike Gibbons never mentions Josh Mandel’s name.

“We sent them to Washington to repeal Obamacare and cut taxes, that’s what they promised us.”

Instead the Cleveland-area business man, who’s challenging Ohio Treasurer Mandel in May’s Republican primary, takes aim at Washington insiders.