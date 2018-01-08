With Mandel Out, Senate Race Turns to Other Republicans

Republican race for U.S. Senate

Now that Treasurer Josh Mandel has announced he’s out of the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, there are lots of questions about who might jump into it.

Just hours after Mandel’s announcement on Friday, Gov. John Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign chief strategist John Weaver sent a short tweet: “The answer is no. Bigger fish to fry.”

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor had been interested in a Senate run before Mandel became the nominee in 2012, but her spokesman says she’s staying in the race for governor and will announce a running mate in the coming days.

Congressman Jim Renacci is said to be considering leaving the governor’s race to run. But Mike Gibbons, who’s been campaigning for the Senate nomination for months, said 16 current Renacci for Governor local chairs have announced their support for him. He also announced he's ready to commit $5 million more of his own money to his campaign.