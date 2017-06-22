"Marsy's Law" Backers Submit Petitions to Put the Victims' Rights Bill on the Fall Ballot

A group that wants Ohio to adopt a bill of victim rights has submitted signatures to put the issue on the ballot this fall.

Will it make it to the ballot this fall?

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to establish a bill of rights for crime victims have filed 560,000 petitions for this fall’s ballot. That's nearly twice the number of signatures the group needs.

The group's Cathy Harper Lee says if voters approve it, Ohio will have its own version of what's called "Marsy’s Law," named for a California woman killed by her ex-boyfriend 33 years ago.

“It will ensure that all crime victims receive notification of hearings, that they can participate in hearings, that they have the right to restitution and most importantly, that when their rights are violated, they will have a mechanism to enforce those rights,” she said.

But critics say they're worried the law could be unconstitutional.