Massillon is Going to Court to Try to Keep Its Hospital Open at Least Temporarily

By 6 hours ago

Affinity prepares to sign off in Massillon, but the city is fighting for at least a delay.
Credit AFFINITY

Massillon asked a Stark County judge today to delay the closing of Affinity Medical Center for four months.  

Attorney David Dingwell, a partner in the firm of Tzangas Plakas & Mannos, says the city is looking for short-term and long-term options.
Credit TZANGAS PLAKAS & MANNOS

Ideas for legal options to keep Affinity open have been circulating since the hospital’s owner, Quorum Health, announced plans Jan. 5th to close it.

It plans to cease clinical operations Feb. 4 and close Affinity entirely a month later.

Attorney David Dingwell, the outside counsel representing the city, says there are two issues to look at: finding a long-term way of keeping the hospital going  and dealing with the immediate prospect of its closing.

He says the injunction is to address “the primary concern right now  ... making sure there is a way to carefully and cautiously transition patient care.” 

As for long-term, a city take-over of Affinity using eminent domain has been suggested. But Dingwell says that may not be applicable. The eminent domain procedure is typically used when a land owner is unwilling to sell or may disagree as to the purchase price.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett scheduled a hearing on the injunction next Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Tags: 
Affinity Medical Center
Massillon hospital
Quorum
Massillon

Related Content

Stark Lawmakers Push for a Quick Vote to Block the Closing of Massillon's Only Hospital

By Jan 15, 2018
8th St. entrance, Affinity Medical Center
Affinity Medical Center website

Two northeast Ohio representatives who introduced a bill to slow the  closing of Massillon's only hospital are pushing for action on the  measure this week.

Affinity Medical Center owner  Quorum Health Corporation said on Jan. 5th it will close the hospital March 6th.  All clinical operations are to end a month sooner, on Feb. 4.

Morning Headlines: Democratic Race for Governor Shifts; Bill Seeks More Time for Affinity Closure

By & Jan 12, 2018
photo of Ohio Statehouse cupola
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 12:

Ohio Lawmakers Hope to Delay Affinity Hospital's Closing and Find an Alternative

By Jan 14, 2018
Affinity Medical Centerr, 8th Street entrance
Tim Rudell / WKSU

A week after owners of the only hospital in Massillon said they’re shutting it down at the end of next month, a pair of Stark County legislators are introducing a bill to slow down the shut down.

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring and Democratic Rep. Thomas West are co-sponsoring H.B. 462. It says Affinity Medical Center can’t shut its doors for nine more months.

Schuring says abruptly leaving 30,000 people without hospital services is unacceptable.

Locals Want to Find New Owners For Affinity Medical Center To Keep It Open In Massillon

By Jan 9, 2018
Affinity Medical Center closing protested
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Last week the owners of Affinity Medical Center, which was originally Massillon City Hospital, announced it is closing after more a century of continuous operation. Tuesday off-duty nurses, former patients, the mayor and others gathered in protest.

Quorum Health Care said Friday the 156-bed facility is losing money, they can’t find a buyer, and they’re shutting it down March 6th. Off-duty nurses, former patients and officials including the mayor of Massillon and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich gathered in front of the hospital to say they’re going to save it. 