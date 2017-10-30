Medicaid Approved for Millions in State Funding

By 4 minutes ago

Office of Budget and Management Director Tim Keen and Ohio Medicaid Director Barbara Sears answer questions from the Ohio Controlling Board in the Ohio Senate Building.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the first time since lawmakers required it in the budget, Gov. John Kasich’s administration made a trip to the Ohio Statehouse to ask a panel of legislators to release hundreds of millions of dollars to fund Medicaid

The Controlling Board voted to approve Medicaid’s use of more than $264 million. Republican Sen. Bill Coley was among the yes votes. However he and many Republican lawmakers would still like to end Medicaid expansion. They tried to do in the budget, but Kasich vetoed that.

“But it’s not happening right now, so we’ve got to deal with what’s in front of us. And I think what’s in front of us right now is an administration who is communicating a commitment to some waivers to the Medicaid program that’ll make true changes and make true improvement,” said Coley.

Coley says without those waivers to control costs, he would’ve voted down the appropriation request. The state needed that money in order to get $630 million in matching funds from the feds.

Tags: 
Health Care
Medicaid
medicaid expansion
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Gov. Kasich Stands by Medicaid Expansion

By Oct 21, 2017
Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

Gov. John Kasich has been a regular guest on national news shows, talking about the importance of keeping Medicaid expansion in whatever changes are made to the Affordable Care Act.  Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked to Kasich about the future of what's considered by some to be his signature achievement as governor.