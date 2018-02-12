Medical Marijuana Legalization Proposal Heading Toward Finishing Touches

By Feb 12, 2018

Photo of Marijuana legalization effort spokesperson Ian James.
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Backers of a plan to put an all-out legalization of marijuana before voters this fall say they plan to introduce the issue in a couple of weeks.

Marijuana legalization spokesman Ian James says the group he represents is putting the final touches on proposed language for the petition to legalize marijuana in Ohio.

“To really kind of figure out the best possible, fair market, legalization language possible," James says.

James was among those who spearheaded the ResponsibleOhio medical marijuana campaign that voters rejected in 2015. He says the group involved in this effort expects to submit the language for his proposal at the end of this month. That’s also about the same time when he says a lawsuit will be filed against the state over the way it has handled its medical marijuana program. It is supposed to be operational this September.

Tags: 
Marijuana
ResponsibleOhio
Ian James
legalization

Related Content

Medical Marijuana Backers Say a Growing and Research Site Will Create Jobs in Wilmington

By Mar 10, 2017
photo of Jimmy Gould
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Two of the people who played a big part in the marijuana legalization plan rejected by Ohio voters in 2015 are planning to take a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program.

ResponsibleOhio backers Jimmy Gould and Ian James plan to partner with Cincinnati developer Bill Brisbane to develop a medical marijuana campus. Gould says the trio plans to get licenses to grow and process medical marijuana in Wilmington in southwest Ohio.

The Rush is on for Ohio's Marijuana Dispensary Licenses

By Adrian Ma Nov 17, 2017
Shuttershock

Today, the Ohio Department of Commerce will stop accepting applications for its first crop of medical marijuana dispensary licenses. Although only 60 licenses will be issued, some industry insiders estimate that applications will number in the hundreds.