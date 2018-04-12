Medical Marijuana Program Won’t Be Full Force on September 8th

By Jo Ingles Apr 12, 2018
  • Ohio's medical marijuana program was signed into law almost two years ago.
    Ohio's medical marijuana program was signed into law almost two years ago.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Officials with Ohio’s medical marijuana program say it won’t be fully in operation by September 8, two years from the date the law creating the program was signed. 

Provisional licenses for processing labs, testing labs and dispensaries will be awarded in May and June. And since growers just got licenses in November, Stephanie Gostomski with the Ohio Department of Commerce says the program won’t be in full force right away.

“We expect that there will be license operators for all license types in order to ensure Ohio patients will have access to safe medical marijuana on September 8th, recognizing this is private industry and the individual licensees will make their own operating decisions," Gostomski said. 

That means dispensaries will have some stock on the shelves but not every dispensary or grower will be in operation at first.  But the agency says lawsuits over how the licenses were awarded won’t stall the program.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Ohio Department of Commerce

Related Content

Ohio Opens Medical Marijuana Site for Doctors

By Marlene Harris-Taylor Mar 26, 2018
Photo of medical marijuana
Shutterstock.com

Ohio is one-step closer to getting its medical marijuana program operating by September. The state medical board has opened the online application to certify doctors. They’ll be the first point of contact for patients who qualify for medical marijuana.

Some 36 doctors have applied statewide -- including nine from Cuyahoga County -- so far, to be certified to issue medical marijuana authorizations, according to spokesperson Tessie Pollack.

Medical Pot Advocates Want Ohio's Marijuana Regulation Program to Stay On Track

By Mar 22, 2018
Photo of Minority Leader Kenny Yuko and Nicole Scholten and her daughter Lucy.
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Advocates are pushing to ensure the state program that would regulate medical marijuana is ready as scheduled this fall, even though there are lawsuits and concerns over how the companies that won licenses to grow medical pot were selected.