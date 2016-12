Medical Trade Groups Sue the State Over Transparency Regulations

The Ohio Hospital Association and others are suing the state over a new law set to go in effect next month that makes prices for services more transparent to patients.

Trade groups and new regulations

The law passed unanimously in June 2015 and would require hospitals to provide patients with the costs of medical procedures and treatments before providing those services.

The idea was to make health care costs more transparent. The Ohio Hospital Association, the Ohio State Medical Association and other groups filed suit last week, saying the law is too bureaucratic and would lead to poor patient care.

A Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge has granted a 30-day restraining order that prevents the new law from taking effect on Sunday. A hearing is set for Jan. 20th.