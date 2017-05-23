MetroHealth Builds Small

By 1 hour ago

MetroHealth is opening two new hospitals in Cleveland. They're small, just a dozen or so beds, and they’re add-ons to what have been urgent care centers. But, they may be a preview of things to come. 

CEO Boutras says patient care drove the change and IT enabled it.
Credit METROHEALTH

MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros says the point is to deliver more patient-oriented health care through things like neighborhood hospitalization for people who need a few days recovery from minor surgery or an illness.

In addition to the essentials such as emergency rooms, labs and operating theaters, the small hospitals have access to full hospital support via advances in IT. 

But Boutros is quick to say that those advances weren’t the drivers of this new direction.

The technology has been enabling. But I will tell you, the most important change is our evolution as health-care providers from being provider-centric to being patient-centric.”

The two small-unit hospitals will open next year and will cost about $25 million. 

Tags: 
MetroHealth
Akram Boutros

Related Content

MetroHealth System Planning Major Project for the Main Campus

By Kevin Niedermier Nov 29, 2016
New MetroHealth System hospital
MetroHealth System

Cleveland’s MetroHealth System is going to the bond market to raise $1.25 billion for a new hospital on its main campus near downtown.

MetroHealth Discusses Northeast Ohio Expansion and Improvements in Annual Meeting

By Elizabeth Miller Jun 10, 2016
MetroHealth logo
METROHEALTH

MetroHealth announced the opening and construction of facilities all over Northeast Ohio at its annual meeting Thursday.  

Throughout his speech, MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros clarified the hospital system’s mission.

“Together, we’re addressing more than a health issue. We’re addressing a community issue and a social justice issue,” Boutros said.

That means projects devoted to reducing the rate of infant mortality and a plan to rebuild MetroHealth’s McCafferty Health Center for the LGBT community.