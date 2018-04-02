Millennials May Ensure the Antiquarian Book Show Has a Future

By 4 minutes ago

Frank Klein (seated) helped organize the first Akron Antiquarian Book Fair in 1983 at the Quaker Square Hilton. He attributes his love of books to his father, a bookstore owner. His granddaughter, Patti Russell (right), and her aunt, Andrea Klein, helped organize this year's show.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Millennials may be saving Akron’s Antiquarian Book & Paper Show. As WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, young people were a big part of this weekend’s event.

The book show didn’t happen last year due to waning interest from sellers. But this year, organizers took to social media and drummed up enough support that attendance actually increased compared to 2016. Patti Russell, a millennial and fourth-generation bookseller, helped organize the show and says young people are returning because of a renewed appreciation for shopping retro, small, and local.

“You see that with record shops, vintage clothing shops, book stores, restaurants even. I think I read an article that [said] millennials are killing chain restaurants because they want to go to the local mom-and-pop place.”

The Antiquarian Book & Paper Fair (as it was known then) started in 1983. This year, the Northern Ohio Bibliophilic Society added items such as posters and postcards. The result was a crowd that was about 25 percent millennials like Ziwei Zhou, who lives in Fairlawn but grew up in China.

"I actually like [to] physically have a book in my hand better than having my phone. First thing, it hurts my eyes. And when we were raised -- when we were very young -- we were just reading books. So this kind of brings the feelings back."

And on a purely practical level, Russell says reading print off of a page as opposed to a computer screen is much easier on the eyes.

She adds that society plans to be back at the John S. Knight Center for the 36th Antiquarian Book & Paper Show next year, instead of waiting till 2020 as originally planned.

Tags: 
Northern Ohio Bibliophilic Society
Patti Russell
Ziwei Zhou
Antiquarian Book. & Paper Fair

Related Content

New Text Book Tax Exemption Can Help College Students Save Money

By Oct 31, 2017
textbooks
WIKIPEDIA

Buying textbooks can cost college students hundreds and even thousands of dollars every semester. Some state lawmakers see this as a burden beyond already high out-of-pocket expenses. But now there’s a plan to try to lighten the load.

A House committee has opened debate on a bill that would exempt college text books from the sales tax.

Republican Rep. Mike Duffey says this can just be one step in the effort to make college more affordable.

How Are Records Made? Find Out In Cleveland

By Apr 24, 2017
photo of record pressing
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Over the weekend, hundreds of musicians offered special vinyl releases for the 10th Annual Record Store Day. And some of those shiny black disks were pressed right here in Northeast Ohio. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia has more on how those records are made.

“We’ll turn our helium on here,” says Dave Polster. He isn’t a dentist, and he’s not filling balloons. He’s a mastering engineer, and he’s getting ready to cut a lacquer at Well Made Music in Cleveland.

Cleveland-Based Musicians, Record Company Teaming Up to Benefit Ohio ACLU

By Nov 13, 2017
photo of Grampian cutter head
THE EARNEST TUBE

A Cleveland recording engineer -- who’s concerned about human rights -- is putting together a retro fundraiser for the ACLU of Ohio.

Clint Holley has recorded about three dozen artists in the past year directly to disk – no tape, no computers. Now, he has commissioned ten of his friends in the Northeast Ohio music scene to contribute to the album “Analog Rebellion.”