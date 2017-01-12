More Remains and Debris Found From Missing Plane as The Search in Lake Erie Continues

By 16 minutes ago
  • photo of recovery ship
    Cold weather has hampered the search for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.
    CITY OF CLEVELAND

The search for a missing plane in Lake Erie concluded its 14th day today. Six people were on board when it left Burke Lakefront Airport on its way back to Columbus Dec. 29. So far officials have confirmed that they found the remains of one male and are doing DNA testing on additional remains found Wednesday.

Airport commissioner Khalid Bahhur says the primary focus of the search is finding human remains.

“Debris was secondary. If it’s a big piece, we’re recovering it. Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to recover all of the debris because some of it is so small. But our primary focus [is] human remains and large parts of the aircraft.”

Those missing are John and Suzanne Fleming and their sons John and Andrew, and Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

About 250 pieces have been found, including a wing, seats, engine, voice recorder and a mechanical data recorder. The federal government is investigating the plane’s disappearance.

Tags: 
missing plane
Lake Erie
Burke Lakefront
Fleming

Related Content

Officials Confirm Recovered Remains Belong to Male Plane Crash Victim

By MATT RICHMOND Jan 10, 2017
photo of recovery ship
CITY OF CLEVELAND

The search for debris from a missing plane that took off last month from Burke Lakefront Airport is expected to resume Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed Tuesday that remains found last week are male, but did not provide further details on the identity. 

Searchers are focused on an area of the lake bottom about the size of a football field, where they found a 20-foot section of the plane’s body, an engine, wheel and several seats. In total, 170 pieces of debris from the plane, including personal items, have been found.

Voice Recorder and Possible Human Remains Recovered From Plane Missing Over Lake Erie

By Elizabeth Miller Jan 7, 2017
photo of Lake Erie recovery diver
UNDERWATER MARINE CONTRACTORS

Dive teams Friday recovered possible human remains in Lake Erie from a plane that disappeared a week ago.  From Great Lakes Today, Elizabeth Miller reports on the crash Dec. 29th that left six dead.

Cleveland’s interim director of Port Control, Fred Szabo, says divers found what appear to be human remains on a seat from the plane late Friday afternoon.

“We reviewed it, photographed it, and the medical examiner is currently analyzing those remains to determine whether or not they are in fact human remains.”

Authorities Continue Search for Missing Cleveland Airplane with Underwater Beacon

By Elizabeth Miller Jan 5, 2017
photo of "Muskie"
CITY OF CLEVELAND

Search and recovery continued Thursday for the missing plane carrying 6 passengers that disappeared from radar. The aircraft carrying 3 adults and 3 children departed Burke Lakefront airport late last week. 

Recovery Crews Find More Debris, But No Answers in Search for Missing Plane

By Elizabeth Miller Jan 3, 2017
photo of Lake Erie
JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

The search continued Tuesday for debris related to an aircraft that disappeared on Lake Erie.

More than 120 pieces of debris have been recovered from Lake Erie and its shores, but it’s unclear how many of those pieces are related to the missing Cessna 525 Citation. City of Cleveland Safety Director Mike McGrath says recent warm weather has made searching the 4-mile-long stretch of the lake more convenient.